Why Every Boise State Football Should Be Very Angry

Boise State fans are angry and concerned while trying to figure out what type of football they're watching this season. Message boards, sports radio, and social media are divided into two camps.

The first camp is that the team will be okay, and you're not a real fan if you criticize the team or the coaching staff. The other camp is the diehard fans who believe the team is once again underachieving under third-year Coach Andy Avalos.

The compassion and patience of the first camp is unique to Idaho. Every other fan base would've been united in calling for the coach to be dismissed after the continued rocky roller-coaster seasons in Boise. The truth is that every year, the coaching staff and their athletic supporters in the media tout that this year's team will be better than last year. The sports world is filled with comments about incredible recruits and player development.

Unfortunately, the coaching staff has failed to deliver on their promises. The Broncos are the farthest they've been from the New Year's Six limelight since the early days of the Dan Hawkins Administration. As one fan noted on Twitter, 'What were the coaches doing in the offseason?'

Regardless of how the season ends, the team is not meeting the expectations of the fans who pay the salaries of the coaches and administrators. The blame lies with Dr. Tromp, Jeramiah Dickey, and Coach Avalos. Dr. Tromp and Mr. Dickey hired the coach, praising him as the next coaching star in the Boise State coaching family.

The record under Coach Avalos is disappointing. Perhaps the biggest signature win was beating Florida State with Hank Bachmeier quarterbacking the team. Mr. Bachmeier left Boise State after growing frustrated with an offense and a coaching state that didn't appreciate his four-star skill set.

Now, Taylen Green is the problem. Only under once again revised coaching staff could the talented Green go from the next Vince Young to losing his job in less than two months. Some fans blame the players for the losses. In my opinion, those folks are carrying water for the coaching staff.

The coaches are paid to recruit, develop players, and win games. Has that happened this year in Boise? Coach Avalos is the state's highest-paid employee. Is he delivering on his salary? Could you get away with not doing your job at work like some want to give to the Bronco coach?

Coach Avalos is making $1.4 per year for a team that is not a winner. With that salary, folks expect results like his predecessors Bryan Harsin and Chris Petersen. The administrators who hired him should be called out for giving such a large salary to an unproven first-time head football coach.

How many folks who depend on making the sale and finishing a project would be granted such grace as many wants to give to Coach Avalos?

Sometimes, winning programs must make changes no matter how nice a person is. It happens daily in the real world; Boise State Football shouldn't be at a different standard than their diehard fans.

Or, as Jon Taffer from Bar Rescue says, 'I don't embrace excuses. I embrace solutions.'

