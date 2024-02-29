In what promises to be one of the most anticipated seasons of the upcoming football season, Boise State Football has released its 2024 schedule. The season is full of must-see big game matchups against relatable Power Five opponents Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington State.

The Mountain West released its schedule today, so pending a schedule change due to television rights, we should have a firm look at when and where Boise State will be playing this fall. The team hopes to exploit Fox, Fox Sports, CBS, and CBS Sports Network television opportunities.

The Broncos travel to take on Georgia State on August 31. The time has not been released, but we'll let you know when we get the information.

Boise State travels to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon on September 7. It could be a nationally televised game, depending on other early-season matchups.

Portland State will travel to Albertsons Stadium for the Broncos' home opener on September 21. Fans want to see Idaho, Idaho State, or Weber State fill these slots. Could you imagine if the Montana teams would get the invite?

Washington State visits the Blue on September 28. The Cougars have a solid fan base that always travels well to Boise.

Mountain West foe Utah State fills out the three-game home stand on October 5. The Aggies have shown a remarkable improvement, which will be a big test for Boise State.

The team will get a chance to experience the best road experience in college football. Boise State will play in Hawaii on October 12.

After a bye week, the team travels to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. They'll be playing at Allegient Stadium, this year's Super Bowl site, on October 26.

The team will finally return to Boise to take on San Diego State on November 2. The Aztecs have a new coach whose fast-tempo offense promises to give the team fits.

Former Bronco Coach Jeff Choate brings the Nevada Wolfpack to Boise. Coach Choate is coming off a successful season as the Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator. The teams play on November 9.

Boise State will hit the road playing San Jose State on November 16 and Wyoming on November 23. The last game will be at home on the Blue against Oregon State on November 30.

Once we get times and television networks, we'll let you know!

