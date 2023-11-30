The Biden Administration has been caught trying to circumvent the authority of Congress involving the controversial proposal to blow up dams on the Snake and Columbia Rivers. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has championed the proposal along with Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

The big issue involves whether or not fish are a bigger priority than people and electric power. Advocates argue in favor of breaching the dams, saying it will save the salmon. The issue pits two Idaho Congressman on opposing sides of this controversial issue. Congressman Mike Simpson is in favor of breaching the dams. Congressman Russ Fulcher is against breaching the dams.

Biden's Nefarious Secret Plan Exposed

Multiple local and national media outlets report that the President has engaged in secret negotiations with four Native American tribes to blow up the dams, spending over a billion dollars to see the four dams go away. Perhaps someone should tell the President we have over 32 trillion dollars in debt.

Congressman Fulcher Calls Out Biden

Congressman Fulcher along with Representatives Cliff Betnz, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Dan Newhouse wrote a letter to the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ).

"We find it necessary to remind you Congress alone has the authority not only to order the breach of the Lower Snake River Dams, but also exclusive authority to direct the study of breaching or to authorize replacement resources."

You can read the entire letter here.

Fox News Digital detailed the loss of power if the dams go away. The news platform says that 3,000 megawatts of power or about 8% of the state's power. Another concern is the Columbia River carries 60% of Washington's wheat exports. How big is that nationally? 40% of the nation's total wheat production runs through the Columbia River.

Not The First Time Biden Has Targeted Idaho

President Biden continues to meddle in Gem State politics. His administration wasting little time suing the state of Idaho's Trigger Law. The President is also trying to turn parts of the state into a giant windmill farm to power California home owners. You can read that story here.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

