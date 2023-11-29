The Boise State Broncos will compete for a Mountain West Title in Las Vegas as the Treasure Valley prepares for an alleged snowstorm. The team will get its second nation to impress the country as the game will be televised on Fox Network Television at 1 pm Mountain Time.

Bronco Nation Rallies Behind Team

To the surprise of no one, Bronco Nation rallied to support their team despite the disappointing 7-5 finish. The fans deserve all the credit in the world for helping the team, regardless of the record.

However, one has to wonder what could've been. Not long ago, the coaching staff and other experts predicted that this year's team would compete at the highest levels because of a challenging schedule. The team and the coaching staff were not up to the challenge.

This result leaves all of us to ponder what was wasted on a season that held so much promise and ended in disappointment. Let's look at a few factors that are clearer in hindsight.

How Bad Was It Under Avalos?

Perhaps a national outlet will break the story of the demise of Andy Avalos. Boise State gets favorable media coverage from the local media, and any tough question is usually met with a denial of access. With those restrictions in mind, one must wonder how Andy Avalos's tenure impacts the team.

Let's review: the first year, his record was 7-5, rebounded to 10-4 after Dirk Koetter saved the day, and this year's return to 7-5. The post-Avalos comments by the players suggest that the coach lost the team, considering how much they praise interim coach Spencer Danielson. The players didn't express any public remorse for Avalos after he was fired.

He lost the team, which makes sense. Every year, Boise State's coaching staff has resembled a merry-go-round. We believe Danielson is the only staff member with the team from the initial Avalos staff.

Talent Taylen Green's Talents Wasted

I wrote an article praising Boise State Quarterback Taylen Green. As a Heisman Voter, I understand what it takes to be a Heisman Trophy winner. The coaching staff mishandled Mr. Green, and the player seemed to lose confidence in his ability as the coaching staff engaged in an unnecessary quarterback competition.

Why would anyone who makes their living winning football games not develop an offense to utilize Mr. Green's strengths? Robert Griffin the Third understood how unique Mr. Green was and took him aside to guide him before calling a Boise State game. It's too bad the coaching staff didn't understand the game like RG III.

Imagine an offense that used the run-pass option with Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty. Oh, that offense was used as the team has won three straight games. We will see if the two talented Broncos decide to stay with the team.

