Miller’s Mission Returns to Nampa Benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission

We're back America! Join us this week in Nampa at the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. For the entire week, KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller will be broadcasting his show at the 12th Annual Miller's Mission, benefitting the Boise Rescue Ministries.

Mr. Miller will collect cash donations, turkeys, and non-perishable items for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries' emergency shelters and holiday banquets. Once again, we honor our great friend Larry Gebert who passed away a few years ago. Mr. Gebert was a tireless advocate promoting every nonprofit organization in the Treasure Valley.

There are several easy ways for the public to participate in Miller's Mission this year and make a difference in the lives of people in need right here in the Treasure Valley.

Shoppers at the Garrity Walmart can grab a shopping list and drop off items to donate at the KIDO tent

Drop by the KIDO tent to make a monetary donation

Text to Give: text the phrase "millersmission" - all one word - to (208) 400-5655.

KIDO Talk Radio KIDO Talk Radio loading...

"Won't you join us in helping feed Treasure Valley Families this year?" Kevin says, "This is an opportunity to make a real difference and help those in need."

We Need Your Turkeys Kevin Miller, Townsquare Media loading...

"We want to thank this entire community for coming together at this critical time to help hungry and homeless people in the Treasure Valley," says Rev. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "We are also greatly thankful to our good friend Kevin Miller who, for over a decade, has dedicated his time to helping meet the needs of hungry and homeless men, women, and children in our community."

Kevin and Bill YOUTUBE loading...

Kevin Miller and Reverend Bill Roscoe expressed their thanks to KIDO Talk Radio, Walmart, Treasure Valley Subaru, Team Mazda, Christian Brothers Automotive, Rich & Sarah Libengood, The Good Life Real Estate Group, Litster Foster, and HCD Construction for sponsoring the event.

Drew and Sandy YOUTUBEollow Miller's Mission and hear amazing stories of real hope and changed lives on Kevin Miller in the Morning every day from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on KIDO Talk Radio 107.5 FM & 580 AM. loading...

Follow Miller's Mission and hear amazing stories of real hope and changed lives on Kevin Miller in the Morning every day from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on KIDO Talk Radio 107.5 FM & 580 AM.

Millers Mission November 2022 THANK YOU! Check Out the Crew! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future' Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll