Miller’s Mission: Thousands of Dollars and Hundreds of Turkeys Donated

Last week, the November 2023 edition of Miller's Mission benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission concluded. Kevin Miller partners with the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year to ask the community to help feed Treasure Valley families.

Kevin Miller takes his morning show and broadcasts thirteen hours daily for six days while folks bring turkeys, money, and other items. The Boise Rescue Mission doesn't receive financial help from government agencies, so every donation counts.

This year, hundreds of folks turned out to help the Mission. Boise Rescue Mission's Reverend Bill Roscoe appreciated the partnership with KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller.

MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS

"We want to thank this entire community for coming together at this critical time to help hungry and homeless people in the Treasure Valley," says Boise Rescue Mission Ministries President/CEO Rev. Bill Roscoe. "We are also greatly thankful to our good friend Kevin Miller, who, for over a decade, has dedicated his time to helping meet the needs of hungry and homeless men, women, and children in our community."

Thanks to your donations, over $31,000 was donated, 472 turkeys and over 9,000 pounds of food will now be used to help Treasure Valley families during this challenging economic period.

Last week, Kevin Miller appeared dressed in his traditional turkey outfit to host the Boise Rescue Mission's Boise Thanksgiving Banquet at the Vineyard Church in Garden City. You can see the turkey, Buster Bronco, and Reverend Bill Roscoe entertaining the needy folks.

Miller's Mission will continue in the Spring during the week before Memorial Day. Thank you to everyone who made a difference.

