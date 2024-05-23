Miller’s Mission Continues to Raise Money In Nampa!

For one week, May 20th-May 25th, a Nampa Walmart becomes the center of charitable giving in Idaho's Treasure Valley. This year, the Boise-area community continues to rally, donating essential items benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission.

The impact of the Mission's work is felt far beyond Boise, with several facilities for men, women, and seniors in Canyon County. The nonprofit has been a beacon of hope, rebuilding lives for over sixty-six years with the unwavering support of local businesses and individuals.

Unlike other groups, the Boise Rescue Mission stands out by not accepting grants, donations, or money from local, state, or federal governments. This unique approach makes Miller's Mission, which has been soliciting contributions at Walmarts, first in Meridian and for the last ten years in Nampa, a standout cause to support. By relying solely on the generosity of the community, Miller's Mission embodies the spirit of giving and community support.

KIDO Talk Radio Host Kevin Miller's dedication is truly inspiring. He broadcasts his morning show (6 am-10 am) from the parking lot at the Nampa Walmart on the corner of Franklin and Garrity. But his work doesn't end there.

He dedicates twelve hours a day for six days, tirelessly collecting pennies, dollars, goods, and household items that will make a difference in the lives of Treasure Valley families. His commitment should motivate us all to do our part.

"Miller's Mission is a reunion that unites the great works of the Boise Rescue Mission with the Kevin Miller Show Family," Mr. Miller shared as he counted pennies. He continued, "We love how parents and grandparents bring their kiddos to our remote tent, dropping off their pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters."

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue credited the Boise Rescue Mission's staff with providing a safety net for others who would be left behind. The sheriff, along with Congressman Russ Fulcher, has stopped by to encourage Idahoans to give before the long Memorial Day Weekend.

Mr. Miller and members of the Boise Rescue Mission will continue their work until Saturday at 6 pm. Click here for more information or to donate online.

