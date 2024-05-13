Boise Area Prepares for Miller’s Mission ‘Pennies for Progress’

The Boise Rescue Mission recently celebrated another graduation at 10 Mile Church in Meridian. It's a testament to the transformative power of our programs that individuals who were once lost have now become productive, hopeful members of our society.

The faith-based organization is truly unique. It derives all of its funding for programs helping veterans, men, women, children, families, and others in need from local donations. This means that every single donation, no matter how small, directly and significantly impacts the lives of those in need. The Boise Rescue Mission is very active in promoting events to raise awareness and funds.

Once again, Kevin Miller and KIDO Talk Radio will be joining hands with the Boise Rescue Mission to fund critical summer programs. This partnership is a powerful reminder of the impact our community can make when we come together. Remember, kids are out of school, and the Mission funds childcare programs, fun excursions, and even a college road trip.

Kevin Miller will broadcast live at the Nampa Wal-Mart on Garrity and Franklin from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 20th, through Saturday, May 25th. Kevin and the crew are asking you to drop off donations of cash and goods, and a list of needed items will be provided at the broadcast location.

"We like to call it pennies for progress," said Kevin Miller. The talk show added, "Pennies and your change are wonderful ways to give to those that need it the most."

During the weeklong broadcast, Mr. Miller will be joined by Reverend Bill Roscoe and several folks from the Boise Rescue Mission along with several members of the Boise-area community. Online donations will be available at Boiserm.org. Please let them know that your donation is for Miller's Mission.

May is a significant month for the Boise Rescue Mission, as donations are matched, doubling the impact of your gift.

We look forward to seeing you in Nampa next Monday!

Thank you in advance for making a difference.

