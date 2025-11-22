We live in tough economic times. One minute, the stock market is at an all-time high, and the next minute, it drops like an anchor. Even the great state of Idaho has a budget shortfall. Sadly, some folks lose their jobs at this time of year, which makes the holidays very painful.

Miller's Mission is a partnership between the Boise Rescue Mission and Kevin Miller of KIDO Talk Radio. Twice a year, Kevin broadcasts from the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin, asking Idahoans to donate their time, money, and talent to aid Idahoans in need.

If you missed Miller's Mission, you can donate to the Boise Rescue Mission at any time using this link.

Saturday morning saw an incredible amount of giving led by Treasure Valley Subaru. The folks donated several items on Thursday and today. Tommy Ahlquist of the Ahlquist Group stopped by to donate and talk sports with KIDO's Kevin Miller. You can see his podcast with Kevin Miller here.

However, the show was stolen by the Idaho Wrestle Club. The group is a dedicated team of athletes who perform for many nonprofit groups throughout the Treasure Valley. These gifted wrestlers put their bodies on the line to raise money and awareness, helping others. Despite their disagreements in the ring, all the wrestlers agreed to support the Boise Rescue Mission and urged Idahoans to give.

We want to thank the Idaho Wrestle Club for coming out to donate and for creating content to encourage others to do the same. Miller's Mission continues till tonight at 6 pm. Give a turkey, don't be a turkey.

