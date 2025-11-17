It's time once again for Miller's Mission benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The partnership has lasted for over fourteen years starting with one turkey so many years ago.

Today's challenging environment requires the community to step up once again to feed Idaho Families.

"There's been a lot of news about shutdowns," said Kevin Miller. "The Boise Rescue Mission never shut down thanks to the generous prayers, work, and donations that fund these needed programs. We can't give everyone a hug, although we'd like to, but the Mission, with your help, can give Idaho families a warm meal, safety, and a new direction."

"Kevin's partnership and the support of this community make life-changing differences every year at the Mission," said Rev. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "Thanks to this kind generosity, thousands of people in the Treasure Valley will enjoy a hot meal and find hope this Thanksgiving season."

How can you help? Obviously, turkeys are welcome this week till Saturday at 6 pm. However, here's a list of items the Boise Rescue Mission is looking for to help others while feeding families at their Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets.

Donate On-Site: Shoppers can pick up a list of the Mission's most-needed items and drop donations off at the KIDO tent outside Walmart.

Monetary Gifts: Stop by the KIDO tent to make a financial donation directly supporting the Mission.

Text-to-Give: Can't make it in person? Text "millersmission" to (208) 400-5655.

