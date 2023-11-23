Boise Area Taken Over by Turkey Trotters [photos]

The thirteenth annual Treasure Valley Turkey Trot occurred Thursday morning in Boise and Caldwell. The event benefits the Boise Rescue Mission, Camp Rainbow Gold, and the Cathedral of the Rockies.

While some are sleeping in or starting to cook Thanksgiving Dinner, thousands of runners, walkers, trotters, and various folks dressed up like their favorite characters or turkeys spend the morning making a difference.

Although today is a holiday, the early morning hours in the Boise area saw the staff and volunteers working to transform the streets of Boise and Caldwell into a fun racecourse. We did notice that folks were already working at grocery stores, fitness centers, gas stations, and other retail and hospitality locations.

The morning was a mix of young and old runners and many folks who took their kids with them for a memorable Thanksgiving morning. Check out our photos of the fun below!

