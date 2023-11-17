This is Idaho’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Pie: Do You Agree?

As Thanksgiving approaches, the age-old debate over the ultimate pie for the big feast is reignited. What is the number one favorite and most popular pie for Thanksgiving in Idaho?

The data, courtesy of Google's "most searched" pies and a study by The Pioneer Woman reveals a fascinating trend in the Gem State. Idahoans seem to be steering away from tradition a little bit, opting for a slice of pie that brings a dash of the unexpected to their Thanksgiving spread...

Now, can you guess Idaho's unsuspecting most searched-for pie for Thanksgiving? Idaho's top pick will most definitely surprise you — it's Key Lime Pie.

Key Lime Pie

While pecan, apple, and pumpkin pies dominate in other states, Idaho is definitely standing out with its choice of Key Lime Pie.

Now, the question begs to be asked: Do you agree with Idaho's unconventional choice?

Is Key Lime Pie your go-to for Thanksgiving, or are you firmly rooted in the classics like chocolate or pumpkin? Thanksgiving is a time for cherished family traditions, and perhaps for some in Idaho, that tradition involves Key Lime Pie. But, you can never go wrong with a classic like pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving!

Regardless of which pies you and your family prefer, one thing is for sure – this Thanksgiving will be a celebration of diverse flavors and traditions that make Idaho's holiday table uniquely special.

Continue scrolling for a list of restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving in 2023!

