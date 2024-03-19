Here’s Where to Find the #1 Sweetest Dessert Pie in Idaho!

Been craving any pie lately? Well, you've come to the right place to discover the sweetest slice of pie in the entire state of Idaho. And down below we've listed other amazing pie shops and dessert shops in Boise and the Treasure Valley.

In the beautiful town of Sandpoint, Idaho, there's a hidden gem that has been serving locals and visitors alike since 2004. And this particular shop has now made national headlines for having some of the most delicious pie in the country, and the sweetest slice of pie in Idaho.

Heather's Handmade Pies at Pie Hut in Sandpoint, Idaho

Steve | Google Maps Steve | Google Maps loading...

Heather's Homemade Pies at Pie Hut has earned a well-deserved reputation for serving up the sweetest dessert pies in the entire state for 20 years! They were recently recognized by Lovefood, who claims Heather's Handmade Pies makes Idaho’s Sweetest Dessert Pies.

Founded by the talented Heather Gross, Pie Hut is renowned for its delicious selection of pies that are nothing short of culinary masterpieces. With a focus on local, quality ingredients, each pie that emerges from Pie Hut's kitchen is a labor of love and a testament to Heather's dedication to her craft.

Lovefood said, “Known for the adventurous flavors, incredible lattice work on classic pies and seasonal specialties, Pie Hut's pies are a thing of beauty. Don't leave here without trying the classic raspberry, strawberry and cherry pies or order a crème brûlée pie (if you can get your hands on one). Pie Hut's top-seller, it's a baked custard-style pie with a Graham cracker crust and a crispy sugar shell that's toasted to order.”

