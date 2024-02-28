Top 10 Greatest Places for Delicious Pie in the Boise Area

With Boise's continued growth, the city's food scene is expanding as well, which is exciting for food enthusiasts in the Treasure Valley as there are more delicious options than ever before. Today, we're highlighting 10 of the greatest pie shops in the Boise area according to Yelp and local reviews. Plus, who doesn't love a delicious slice of pie? So, take a break from the daily grind and treat yourself to some of the finest pie in the Treasure Valley.

Keep scrolling to explore the top 10 greatest picks for amazing pie in the Boise area in 2024.

Pie has a special place in the hearts of Americans, and Idaho is no exception. From classic apple pies to unique and innovative flavors, these pie shops scattered across the Treasure Valley cater to all tastes. Take a moment to appreciate the simple, yet delightful pleasures that a well-crafted pie can bring.

So, why bother with the fuss of baking when you can enjoy a slice from one of Boise's top pie establishments? We made sure to curate this list based on the top picks from locals who left raving reviews, ensuring that you're in for a treat with each recommendation.

Keep scrolling for the best dessert shops in Boise and a massive list of 50 of the best restaurants we have here in the Treasure Valley. Uncover new options for you and your family to visit this year, and make your own list of must-visit restaurants.

Top 10 Places for the Best Pie You Can Find in Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

