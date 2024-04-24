4th Band Revealed: The Beach Boys Playing the Western Idaho Fair!

The Western Idaho Fair is in August, but the concert lineup has been announced all April long!

Boise, it was revealed that The Beach Boys will be playing at the Western Idaho Fair this year on August 22nd!

The Beach Boys

As announced by idahofair.com, The Beach Boys, synonymous with the California lifestyle and American music icons, are bringing their “Endless Summer Gold” tour to fans worldwide. With hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations,” they've sold over 100 million records globally and earned numerous awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Who else will be performing?

Every Tuesday in April the Western Idaho Fair announced the bands/artists that will be playing at the fair this year. So far, we know that Kansas will be kicking off the concert series on August 19th, followed by Nate Smith on August 20th, and Yung Gravy on August 21st.

Kansas is an iconic American rock band renowned for their progressive and hard rock sound, with hits like "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind." Nate Smith is a country musician known for his gritty soul and rock 'n' roll flair, while Yung Gravy is a rising star in the music world, blending soul music and oldies with his unique style.

Don't miss out on the chance to experience the timeless harmonies and iconic tunes of the Beach Boys. Gates open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 8:00pm. And as with all concerts in the series, general admission is free with fair admission.

Keep scrolling to see the Boise Music Festival lineup this year and other major concerts coming to the area!

