Caldwell Pool Closed for the Summer? YMCA Offering Alternatives

Amidst the news of another summer closure for the City of Caldwell's pool, residents can turn to the Caldwell Y for relaxation and swimming activities. The city has expressed appreciation for the Y's partnership and highlights its vital role as an alternative for Caldwell's residents.

Operating year-round, the Caldwell Y, alongside all Treasure Valley Family Y locations, offers swim lessons and open swim opportunities. With a commitment to water safety education, the Y provides diverse programming for all ages, including swim lessons, water fitness, and recreational aquatic activities, according to a release from the City of Caldwell.

Additionally, youth day camps, catering to various interests and income levels, are available at all locations.

To use to Caldwell Y pool, you can get a membership, purchase of a facility day pass, or register for specific programs. Membership and day pass holders enjoy full-facility benefits, including amenities like the climbing wall, gymnasium, and group exercise classes. Notably, financial assistance ensures inclusivity, with fees adjusted on a sliding scale based on household income, ensuring that no one is denied access due to financial constraints.

When Will the City Pool Be Finished?

Meanwhile, construction is underway for the city pool, initially slated for a summer 2024 reopening. However, unforeseen challenges, including weather and utility issues, have pushed the completion date to late July 2025. You can read more about the city pool's delays here:

Caldwell Pool Restoration Faces Delays: When Will It Open?

Until then, Treasure Valley Family Y locations stand as a great alternative for locals this summer.

