Boise’s Thanksgiving Weekend Weather Update: Will There Be Snow?

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weekend Weather Update for November 23 - 26

As families gather for Thanksgiving, the weather in Boise promises a mix of conditions throughout the extended weekend, providing a diverse backdrop for holiday festivities. One of the most-asked questions this time of year is: "Will there be snow?"

According to the National Weather Service, it hasn't snowed in Boise on Thanksgiving since 2020 — and even then, the snow melted as it landed.

The last time there was significant snowfall on Thanksgiving in Boise was in 1994, in which there was 1.4 inches of snow, and record snow on Thanksgiving in Boise was 5 inches in 1985. That said, and after reviewing predictions for this year, snow is not expected over the Thanksgiving break. Continue scrolling for a breakdown of the weather.

Information from the National Weather Service.

Thursday - Thanksgiving Day, November 23

On Thanksgiving Day, Boise can expect a 20% chance of rain, accompanied by partly sunny skies and a high near 47. In the evening, there's a slight chance of rain before 11pm.

Friday - November 24

As the holiday weekend continues with Black Friday, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny conditions and a high near 42. Friday night turns mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday - November 25

Saturday is forecasted to be sunny, with a high near 40, and the night will be mostly clear, with a low of 23.

Sunday - November 26

The weekend concludes with sunny weather on Sunday, offering a high near 40. Sunday night remains mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Boise residents and holiday travelers can anticipate a mix of precipitation, sun, and cool temperatures during the Thanksgiving weekend. As you plan your activities, stay weather-aware and enjoy the holiday season in the Treasure Valley!

