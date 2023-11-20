Idaho Climbs List of Most Charitable States in America for 2024

How charitable is Idaho compared to other states? In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Idaho is making headlines this year as it climbs the ranks on the list of the most charitable states in America for 2024. Last year, we found ourselves at the 31st spot on the list, but there's been a remarkable turn of events, and Idaho has ascended 6 positions to claim the 25th place on the new, updated list.

This positive shift in our state reflects the commendable efforts and generosity of Idahoans throughout the past year, 2023. Embracing the true essence of the season of giving, residents of the state have actively contributed to charitable causes, fostering a sense of community and support.

The latest World Giving Index reveals that the United States has surged to the 3rd position in 2022, marking a significant rebound from its 19th-place ranking in 2021 among the most generous countries globally.

Idaho's rise in the rankings is a testament to the state's commitment to charitable endeavors. As we approach Thanksgiving this week, it's heartening to see Idahoans stepping up to make a positive impact, embodying the true spirit of the holiday season.

In contrast to the previous year (and many previous years), where Utah claimed the top spot and Idaho was very low on the list of charitable states, our recent climb in 2023 is a testament to the collective dedication of Idaho's residents to giving back, both through financial contributions and volunteerism. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us take pride in the newfound recognition of Idaho as one of the most charitable states in America for 2024.

