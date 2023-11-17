Idaho’s Top 5 Greatest Cities for a Peaceful Thanksgiving Getaway
Since Thanksgiving is right around the corner — here's a question for you: Do you travel for Thanksgiving or do you stay inside at home? Do you choose to cozy up at home or embark on a peaceful holiday trip?
For locals seeking serenity for the holidays, we've uncovered Idaho's top peaceful getaways. Tripping.com revealed their ultimate guide to 9 of Idaho's top Thanksgiving getaways, however, today we're featuring the best 5 on the list, and 2 in particular that are exceptional destinations outside the Treasure Valley — making for a more peaceful trip away from home.
McCall, Idaho
McCall, Idaho, is a great spot for a peaceful Thanksgiving. With its beautiful surroundings and cozy lakeside vibe on Payette Lake, McCall is inviting and calm. The town is small and charming, perfect for a quiet holiday away from the city.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Sun Valley is another excellent choice for a tranquil Thanksgiving retreat. Surrounded by stunning mountains in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Sun Valley becomes a peaceful haven during the holidays. Here, you're guaranteed a quality Thanksgiving break that balances relaxation with the beauty of the mountains.
Keep scrolling for the official list of Idaho's top 5 cities for a Thanksgiving getaway
While Boise is our bustling hometown, there's still an enhanced festive charm during the holidays, and a lot of fun things to do. The choice is yours: cozy up at home or set out for a peaceful Thanksgiving getaway. Whether staying close or seeking a change of scenery, this Thanksgiving promises serenity and great memories.
Top 5 Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
