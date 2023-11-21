Revealing Idaho’s #1 Most Popular Thanksgiving Casserole
As the holiday season approaches, there's been an uptick in online searches for the best Thanksgiving dishes in Idaho, and there's data that reveals Idaho's most popular Thanksgiving casserole: Any guesses?
There's a recent article from Cheapism that shows every state's top Thanksgiving casserole, and there's a clear standout dish that has stolen the hearts (and taste buds) of Idahoans, making it the preferred casserole for our holiday feasts.
Green Bean Casserole
Amidst the usual picks of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls, Idahoans have a soft spot for the classic Green Bean Casserole, giving it the title of Idaho's #1 Thanksgiving casserole.
What is Green Bean Casserole?
Cheapism says, “It's gooey, its savory, and it only requires four ingredients. No wonder people go gaga for green beans. This casserole, a favorite on Thanksgiving dinner tables across the nation.”
And the intrigue doesn't end there. This choice from Idaho isn't just a preference for 2023; it echoes through our holiday traditions for generations, and we actually share this favorite Thanksgiving dish with 17 other states, making it a true holiday favorite even throughout America.
As we approach Thanksgiving this week, and as you will most likely see Green Bean Casserole on the table this year, remember that it's an American classic and one of Idaho's all-time favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. Keep scrolling for restaurants open on Thanksgiving and the best movies to watch and more.
