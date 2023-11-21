Revealing Idaho’s #1 Most Popular Thanksgiving Casserole

As the holiday season approaches, there's been an uptick in online searches for the best Thanksgiving dishes in Idaho, and there's data that reveals Idaho's most popular Thanksgiving casserole: Any guesses?

There's a recent article from Cheapism that shows every state's top Thanksgiving casserole, and there's a clear standout dish that has stolen the hearts (and taste buds) of Idahoans, making it the preferred casserole for our holiday feasts.

Green Bean Casserole

green bean casserole Getty Images loading...

Amidst the usual picks of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls, Idahoans have a soft spot for the classic Green Bean Casserole, giving it the title of Idaho's #1 Thanksgiving casserole.

What is Green Bean Casserole?

Cheapism says, “It's gooey, its savory, and it only requires four ingredients. No wonder people go gaga for green beans. This casserole, a favorite on Thanksgiving dinner tables across the nation.”

And the intrigue doesn't end there. This choice from Idaho isn't just a preference for 2023; it echoes through our holiday traditions for generations, and we actually share this favorite Thanksgiving dish with 17 other states, making it a true holiday favorite even throughout America.

As we approach Thanksgiving this week, and as you will most likely see Green Bean Casserole on the table this year, remember that it's an American classic and one of Idaho's all-time favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. Keep scrolling for restaurants open on Thanksgiving and the best movies to watch and more.

9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2023 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are not only open, but serving Thanksgiving dinner! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Top 5 Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Best Movies To Watch With Your Family Over Thanksgiving on Netflix Home for the holidays? Need something to watch? Here are our Turkey Day recommendations for the whole family.

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that truly capture the magic of Christmas! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Sneak a Peak at McCall Winter Carnival's 19 Marvelous 2022 Snow Sculptures After a year away, McCall Winter Carnival returned in 2022! These were 19 of the sculptures artists put together. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Adorable McCall Winter Wonderland Cabins Under $250 Planning a winter escape to McCall? Here are some adorable rentals that won't break the bank depending on which days you book them! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart