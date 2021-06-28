How To Keep Your Car From Overheating

Ouch! No one likes that first impression when your skin touches the hot seat in your car. If you're lucky, the air conditioner will cool off the inside of your vehicle to a more tolerable level. But what happens to your car during a week's historic high heat levels.

Hydrate Your Vehicle

It's all about the fluids, say our friends at idrivesafely.com. Just like we and our pets need to be hydrated, proper fluid levels keep your car running during these hot Idaho Summer days. When is the last time you looked under the hood of your vehicle? Here's what to look for when you pop the hood:

Coolant: This is the big one. If your coolant/antifreeze level is too low, it can cause overheating.

Motor oil

Transmission fluid

Brake fluid

Power-steering fluid

Windshield wiper fluid

Your Car's arteries and veins

Belts and hoses in cars/trucks are like the equivalent of arteries and veins in humans. If it's been a while since you or a professional have looked at them, it's time to have someone go over them. Heat is if you're a car expert, you can examine the belts and hoses in your vehicle yourself—but if you're like most of us, you're better off having a professional mechanic look them over. The hot temperatures can negatively impact your hose and belts, which could cause them to crack, rip, tear, or blister. Once that happens, it won't be long until your vehicle is out of commission.

Tire Pressure Matters

Tire pressure matters when it comes to keeping your vehicle on the road. Experts advise that you keep a tire pressure gauge in your care so you can check your pressure. Don't ignore the warning light if it lights up when driving your car. When in high temperatures, Tires expand, which is not a good thing for their wear and tear. Keeping your tire pressure at proper levels will help keep your vehicle on the road. No one wants to change a tire in triple-digit heat.

What to pack in your Car's Emergency Kit?

Regardless of the time of year, experts say you should always have an emergency kit in your car. Here's a list of what to have in every vehicle.

Jumper cables

A flashlight

Road flares

Water

Nonperishable food items

A first aid kit

Other issues to look for

Expert advice you to get your air conditioner system checked before the Summer temperatures impact our area. Also, make sure your air filter is clean and not dirty. A dirty filter can impact your car's ability to cool you off.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State