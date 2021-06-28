How to Keep Your Dog Cool and Safe this Week

The heat is on this week as Idaho faces the most intense heatwave in the last twenty years. Earlier, we provided you a health checklist on keeping yourself safe here, but what about your pets?

How will you keep them cool when facing expected temperatures exceeding 105 degrees? A dog can't take off a shirt, can they? I would imagine being a dog in hot weather is akin to all of us wearing a complete winter outfit.

The ASPCA has developed a checklist of tips that will help your pets beat the heat. Let's go over a few of them now as the temperatures rise.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Just like humans, our pets need water; they get dehydrated quickly. So please make sure they have plenty of clean freshwater. Our pets can get dehydrated quickly, giving them plenty of fresh, clean water this week and when it's excessively hot. Make sure you change their water several times a day and if you're working, ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your four legged furry family member.

Inside is best and don't forget the shade!



This week and when the temperatures are this dangerous, it's time to keep your pets indoors. If they're outside, make sure they have a shady place to get out of the sun. Exercise should be limited because of the heart, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it's sweltering.

Signs of Overheating, What to look out for

Have you ever overheated? It's not a pleasant experience, and it's worse for your pets. How do you know if your dog/pet is in trouble? Here's a list of warning signs to watch out for: which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit, along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

Keep Them out of Parked Cars

Please keep your animals and children out of parked cars. Let's make sure we do not lose anyone because of leaving them in a parked car. Heatstroke happens quickly and costs life. There is now an ordinance that protects good Samaritans who rescue trapped animals and kids in parked cars.

Save the paws and limit the hot pavement exposure

Hot temps mean hot pavement, and that can burn your dog's paws. Don't let them stay on hot pavement or asphalt. If your dog is close to the ground, they're closer to the heat, which means Heatstroke or heat exhaustion can happen quickly. If your pet has a flat face like a pug, they are more likely to overheat based on their challenges breathing during ordinary situations.

For a complete list of how to protect your pet from the heat click the link here.

