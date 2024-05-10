Boise Area Prepares for Idaho Patriot Thunder

As Memorial Day approaches in Idaho, a time when school wraps up for the year and many Idahoans start planning their summer activities, it's important to remember the true significance of this day.

While some may be looking forward to a well-deserved summer vacation, it's crucial to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our patriots, especially in these challenging times.

We're only a few weeks away from Memorial Day Weekend. This is a time when Idahoans, filled with gratitude and remembrance, use the Monday to visit Veteran Cemetaries, honoring the patriots who paid the ultimate price for our liberty. Memorial Day is a day we honor all those who didn't get a chance to die in old age. They sacrificed their lives for something greater than themselves or their personal interests.

Each year, Idaho's passionate motorcycle enthusiasts set aside their personal time to participate in one of the most significant events in the country. Their dedication and participation serve as a powerful testament to the importance of this day and the values it represents.

Idaho Patriot Thunder takes place this year June 23rd at High Desert Harley Davidson. The dealership transforms itself as the starting point of a ride to Mountain Home, Idaho. The hundreds of motorcycle riders ride in formation escorted by the state police. The event is so big, highway 84 is closed to allow the riders to get on safely.

The proceeds benefit the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund and the Mountain Home AFB's Operation Warm Heart.

Here is a rundown of the event:

0700-0930: CHECK IN & DAY OF REGISTRATION

0700-0930: TICKET SALES - 50/50

0700: BREAKFAST WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

0915: ISP/POLICE ESCORT ARRIVES

0928: POSTING OF THE COLORS

0929: NATIONAL ANTHEM

0930: NAMPA WARHAWK FLYOVER

0930: VIP GUEST SPEAKERS

0940: SAFETY BRIEFING

0945: RIDERS REPORT TO MOTORCYCLES

0959: PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES

1000: HOWITZER “SHOT GUN START” RIDE DEPARTS

1130: ARRIVE AT CARL MILLER PARK

1200-1215: GUEST SPEAKERS & LUNCH

1200-1215: RAFFLE DRAWING

1200-1400: RIDERS DEPART AT THEIR LEISURE

1400-1700: HIGH DESERT HARLEY-DAVIDSON RIDER RECEPTION

For more information, click the link here.

