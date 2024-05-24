Memorial Day in Idaho: Never Forget

While for some, Memorial Day may symbolize the start of summer or a time for shopping, it holds a much deeper meaning. It's a day when America comes together to honor those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty, a stark contrast to the commercialization that often surrounds it.

We are truly blessed to live in a country where less than one percent of the population bears the weight of our freedom. Most Americans, despite their best intentions, cannot meet the rigorous standards to join today's military. It's a privilege we often take for granted, one that wasn't always so exclusive in our country, as many men had no choice but to join the military due to the draft.

Even though the government eliminated the draft in 1973, it's crucial that every male in America registers with selective service. This is not just a formality, but a responsibility we all share in case the need for national defense arises. Today, the world is on fire in Ukraine, Israel, and possibly Taiwan. America may be at peace, but we must be prepared.

Some folks confuse Memorial Day with Veteran's Day. Monday is a day to honor those who fought the greatest threats to our nation and the free world. Americans who died chose to put our freedom ahead of their personal lives.

Please take the opportunity to say a prayer to those unknown heroes who never had the chance to get married, have kids, have grandkids, graduate high school or college, or experience other passages of life. Why not attend a ceremony at a Veteran's Cemetery or one of the different ceremonies in your area?

God Bless and Never Forget!

