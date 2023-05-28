5 Things To Especially Avoid On Memorial Day

5 Things To Especially Avoid On Memorial Day

YOUTUBE/ The Oasis Christian Church

This weekend America reflects on those who died fighting for our freedom. Most folks will take the time to go water skiing, camping, hiking, or some other recreational activity. In Idaho, several cities will hold ceremonies for those who died in service to our nation. Click here to find out where you can honor the fallen within the Treasure Valley. 

Memorial Day began after the Civil War and was originally called decoration day. It is disputed where the first official 'Decoration Day' began, but the name was soon changed to Memorial Day. In 1971, Congress officially moved the holiday to the last Monday in May. 

Memorial Day is also the official start of Summer, and folks that work in retail understand that they will not be enjoying a three-day weekend. If you are unfamiliar with the dos and don'ts of Memorial Day, we've compiled a list of 5 things you should never do on this sacred holiday.

We've looked at several sources, including AI, but we've learned the most from Police1. 

5 Things That You Don't Want To Do On Memorial Day

What to do and not to do on this historic holiday

20 Great Memorial Day Songs

Of course the best Memorial Day songs come from country music greats. Check out the Top 20 songs that honor fallen soldiers, including well-known hits by Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, the Statler Brothers and more.

9 "M" Things You Need For Memorial Day Weekend

Holiday weekends are design for us to have time off and relax. This weekend is no different, however it is Memorial Day so I thought we should have a list of items that begin with "M" that we will need for a holiday weekend in the Hudson Valley.
Filed Under: Idaho Memorial Day, Memorial Day Ceremonies, Memorial Day Mistakes, newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station