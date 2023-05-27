Honoring Idaho’s Heroes Who Died For America on Memorial Day

It is the official start of summer, Memorial Day weekend. Idahoans will be hitting the roads hoping to get some well-deserved time off. This week, the road to McCall was so popular that Eagle Road was backed up to the interstate.

Others will be working selling to folks who want to take advantage of the first of many holiday sales; however, Memorial Day in Idaho is a time of reflection and remembrance. One of the best ways to honor the fallen is to visit Idaho's famous Warhawk Muesuem in Nampa.

Vintage Planes Fly Over Southern California To Honor Vets on Memorial Day Getty Images loading...

The Warhawk Museum is one of, if not the most extensive collection of military vehicles, memorabilia, and other items in the country. The museum will honor the fallen by flying vintage planes throughout the Treasure Valley.

The museum will be open on Monday, May 29th, for Memorial Day, with a Memorial Day flyover scheduled for 10:59–11:17 AM over Nampa, Meridian Eagle, and Boise.

Courtesy of Warhawk Museum. Courtesy of Warhawk Museum. loading...

Still not convinced? Take a look at what you'll see this weekend and everyday in Nampa.

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos

Local communities will hold ceremonies on Memorial Day and throughout this week. Remember, Memorial Day is the day we all of those throughout the history of our country who died protecting our freedom. The graves are the final resting place for millions of Americans who died for a cause greater than themselves.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Those of us who have been blessed by the freedom to enjoy a holiday weekend only enjoy these activities due to the sacrifice of our fellow patriots who never had a chance to go to a prom, walk their child down an aisle, or see their kids graduate.

Idaho Prays For The Return Of Bowe Bergdahl Getty Images Spencer Platt loading...

Please take time to honor the fallen. Here are a few activities to help you honor our heroes.

Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

The Idaho Division of Veterans Services invites the public to attend this year's Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29th starting at 10:00 AM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. The ceremony is held to honor and remember all those who died serving in defense to our Nation as well those who served and are still serving in our Armed Forces.

This year's ceremony will include a wreath presentation by multiple Veteran and Civic Organizations, Aircraft Flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing, support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. Keynote speaker will the Idaho National Guard’s Senior Enlisted, Command Sergeant Major Alice Mapes.

Find out more information by clicking here.

Nampa Kohlerlawn Cemetery, located on 76 6th St. North in Nampa. Todd Carlson who served in the Army's elite Honor Guard guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers in Washington DC will be the keynote speaker. Eagle The Eagle Field of Honor continues till May 30th. The Field of Honor is the longest running in the country. The city of Eagle invites you to see hundreds of American flags honoring those who've served our nation and those who've paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. Meridian Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park will host the annual Rock of Honor Memorial Day tribute beginning at 11am. The ceremony will honor members of the military from Meridian who died defending our nation.

God Bless American and all of those who paid the ultimate price for our great nation.

