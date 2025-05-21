Honoring Heroes: Understanding the True Meaning of Memorial Day in Idaho

The school year is over for Idaho school kids. Teachers will take the summer off, perhaps work their summer jobs, return to school for more college credits, and hopefully take a vacation.

For students, it's a time to take a break from the classroom, find a summer job, work out, and enjoy their young years before they graduate and move into adulthood. Kevin Miller remembers when he was young and misses those days.

This weekend will be a three-day weekend for those who work in federal, state, local, and county governments, banking, and most businesses. Others in the hospitality or retail field will be working, hoping to take advantage of the holiday weekend.

However, we wouldn't be free to celebrate or live the way we want if not for those who paid the ultimate price for our liberty. Monday may be a time for some to make more money and collect overtime, but for those who served, it's the most solemn day of the year.

New York's Staten Island Holds Annual Memorial Day Parade Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Monday is Memorial Day, a time when our country honors those who died fighting the evil forces of totalitarianism. Some folks mistakenly believe Memorial Day is when we thank veterans for their service.

Memorial Day is a time for reflection, prayer, sacrifice, and honoring those who've left us. Some died before they could be married, go to a prom, or walk their daughters down the aisle.

Instead, these patriots died so that we may live and enjoy time with friends and family. Please take a moment to honor them in prayer, fly your flag, or thank someone whose family member died for our country. There is no greater sacrifice than those who've paid the ultimate price.

Thank you, and God Bless.