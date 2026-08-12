There’s a reason why Idaho is one of the world’s most special places to live. The state’s natural beauty has no rivals when it comes to its mountains, rivers, and epic trails. From Ernest Hemingway to Hugh Jackman, famous people love Idaho.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Speaking of Wolverine, the star of screen and stage spent much of his off time exploring the Idaho Wilderness. His appearance caught the attention of his fans and one of our local television stations. We believe this is his first time in Idaho at least that he's shared his experiences with his fans on social media.

Did You See/Hear About The Massive Hollywood Wedding That Took Place in Idaho?

The wedding of Emma Roberts to Cody John was so big that Vogue covered the ceremony and her fitting. Where did her wedding take place? Boise? Pocatello? Nampa?

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

No, the Roberts/John wedding took place in Sun Valley. Several stars and Idaho residents attended the massive event. Emma told Vogue how special the rehearsal dinner was that night in Idaho.

“We had a beautiful rehearsal dinner at The Kneadery, where there were incredible toasts made by some groomsmen and bridesmaids,” recalls Emma of the first night. “We did name plates stamped on copper fish that I thought was a sweet touch, with a ruffle napkin for fun.”

Another Massive Hollywood Wedding In Idaho

Phillip Faraone, Getty Images Phillip Faraone, Getty Images

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore married her longtime boyfriend Justin Acee on August 8th. The wedding took place, once again, in Sun Valley. The bride's mom and Idaho resident Demi Moore and Idaho resident Ali Larter attended the event.

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images

Who's The Next Big Star to Visit Idaho?

Idaho is a perfect state to live in for the world’s rich and famous. Private airplanes can be flown into any state airport, and then folks are moments away from their Idaho dream. The state’s massive geography allows those who want the privacy and tranquility of nature to enjoy it without interruption.

Don't be surprised if your on a trail or fishing and you bump into a Henry Winkler or a Jimmy Kimmel.

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho While a few have childhood ties to Idaho many of the following celebrities fell in love with the gem state a little later in life.. Gallery Credit: Nikki West