Why a Hollywood Star Chose Idaho Over California

Idaho is known as the Anti California. The Gem State continues to attract people of high and low profile who are tired of the failed, flawed policies of California's liberal Governor Gavin Newsom and his progressive goons.

The migration to Idaho is not new; as we reported here and here, mega entertainment starts from California. I love spending time in Idaho. Several wealthy and famous people have homes in Sun Valley and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

There are a number of reasons high-income people are leaving California. Instead of focusing on the negative, let's profile why more and more Americans are moving to the Gem State. Idaho offers a family-friendly, faith-based lifestyle. It's a state where its citizens support law enforcement. Housing is not as affordable as it once was, but it is still more affordable than maintaining a home in the Golden State.

The Gem State is famous for harboring folks who want to live normal lives. There's always a rumor about who moved into Sun Valley or other exotic parts of Idaho.

Celebrity Friends Of Feeding America Volunteer At The Santa Monica Boys And Girls Club To Raise Awareness Around Summer Hunger Getty Images for Feeding America /Phillip Faraone loading...

Famous actress Ali Larter is the latest big-time star to declare her love for Idaho. She's moved her entire family to Sun Valley to escape the high-stress world of life in California.

A profile in Rue Magazine covers her move, and she shared her thoughts, as reported by People. The actress is famous for her breakout roles in Varsity Blues and Legally Blonde.

She is the star of the Paramount + film Landman, which premieres in November. The pandemic brought her to Idaho, but the state's unrivaled beauty caused her to stay.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," she told Rue.

Could we begin to see more celebrities move to the Treasure Valley? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

10 More Celebrities You're Most Likely to Run Into in Idaho A handful of these stars have family with ties to Idaho, while others visit to enjoy all the opportunities Idaho's great outdoors provide! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Jobs Idaho Stars Had Before They Were Famous 💎 Before they were stars, Idaho's A-List residents were everyday Joe's working for the weekend. Scroll on for a gallery featuring Idaho's most famous folks and the jobs they had before they were stars! Gallery Credit: Ryan Valenzuela