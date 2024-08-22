For most of us, the time for vacation is over. Summer is done, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just around the corner and the kids are back in school. We've had our annual citing of the Kardashians visiting North Idaho. The only thing missing is Mark Walberg getting a workout in Sun Valley or McCall. ￼

5 Reasons For Mark Wahlberg To Move To Boise Mark in Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Idaho, unlike California, is the perfect place for celebrities to live without the constant scrutiny of the major media or aggressive paparazzi. Whether you're a big star or a person living in a cud de sac, Idaho offers the beauty of mountains, beaches, rivers, lakes, and so much more.

Kardashian & Jenner Via YouTube Kardashian & Jenner Via YouTube loading...

In the past, Idaho was a secret that most Hollywood and wealthy folks kept to themselves. How many times have we heard something like, "I saw Matt Damon in Boise, or Harrison Ford flies his private plane to his secret Idaho home?" (Editors note: That was speculation. We're not saying those two live here or visited the Gem State, but perhaps they have?)

Premiere Of Dimension Films' "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" - Arrivals Getty Images: Frazer Harrison loading...

Years ago, Idahoans would run into Bruce Willis before he made Hailey famous, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Once the big franchise movie stars bought Idaho homes, others soon followed. This historical appeal of Idaho, as a place where celebrities have found solace and privacy, is something that connects us to the past and makes us feel nostalgic.

Idaho's businesses are now attracting outside celebrities. Folks want to see the Blue of the Boise State Football Field and make personal appearances. Two weeks ago, Hulk Hogan toured the state promoting his new beer; who. Who will be coming to Idaho next?

Let us know if you see someone famous!

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho

Celebrities Idahoans Say They Want to Have Lunch With!