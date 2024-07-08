Kardashians Return to Idaho Celebrating America

When one thinks of glitz and glamor, there is only one family that most folks in America and the entire world think of: The Kardashians. The clan led by Kris Jenner has taken over the worlds of fashion, streaming, makeup, liquor, and anything else female consumers' treasure.

If you're unfamiliar with them, the family comprises Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Diehard fans add Katlynn Jenner, who was married to Kris when he was Bruce Jenner.

Idaho is a blue-collar state with world-class outdoor activities. It's not unusual to see major Hollywood stars hiking or biking in Sun Valley. (Thank you, Ernest Hemmingway and Bruce Willis.) If one was conjuring up a perfect vacation spot for Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Paris, France or another international destination would come to mind more than anywhere in the state of Idaho.

However, according to an article in The Daily Mail, Kim and Khloe are back in Idaho. The sister power couple took to the jet skis and other fun water activities in North Idaho. Kim is rumored to own a home in Idaho among her many personal and professional properties.

The Kardashians are a force to be reckoned with. They've expertly used their celebrity to not just create a massive number of businesses around the world, but to also redefine the concept of a modern business mogul. The moguls brought their kids, who had a good time swimming and playing in the beautiful waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Unlike their wild social media reputations, the only reports about the get-together weren't wild and crazy or video worthy. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

