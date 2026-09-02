What’s better than meat and potatoes? How about barbecue and a chance at a million dollars? You won’t have to travel to Vegas or another exotic location because the road to winning begins this weekend in Meridian, Idaho.

Photo by Santa Pile on Unsplash grilled meat on black charcoal grill

One of the most creative, Idaho-centric events returns to Meridian’s Kleiner Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. The event is an outstanding combination of classic cars, pitmasters, incredible barbecue, and live music.

Photo by nobleseed nobleseed on Unsplash Baked potato with melted cheese and bacon bits

What's Changed From Last Year?

This year the top two winner will qualify to compete in Las Vegas at the Word Championships. The competition, ribs, is on Friday but not open to the public. This is the second year benefitting the Lions Club of Meridian. Start your day early with a hearty breakfast beginning at 7am Saturday morning.

Photo by Yansi Keim on Unsplash a close up of food cooking on a grill

Events You Don't Want to Miss

The Meat and Tater fest will have live singing by the Jay Miller Band, Connor Line and the Andrew Douglass Band. A live DJ will be performing before the awards for the car show and the raffle drawing.

Photo by Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita on Unsplash a close up of a piece of meat on a cutting board

What Are The Details of the Competition?

From the official website:

Teams will compete in the four official KCBS categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket, with optional Idaho Potato Ancillary Category, Dessert Category and the Porky Butts Rack Attack – KCBS One-Meat Rib Ancillary. We’re proud to offer a total prize purse of over $16,000, with cash awards, prizes and recognition for top teams.

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