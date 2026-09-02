What's Changed From Last Year?
This year the top two winner will qualify to compete in Las Vegas at the Word Championships. The competition, ribs, is on Friday but not open to the public. This is the second year benefitting the Lions Club of Meridian. Start your day early with a hearty breakfast beginning at 7am Saturday morning.
Events You Don't Want to Miss
The Meat and Tater fest will have live singing by the Jay Miller Band, Connor Line and the Andrew Douglass Band. A live DJ will be performing before the awards for the car show and the raffle drawing.
What Are The Details of the Competition?
From the official website:
Teams will compete in the four official KCBS categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket, with optional Idaho Potato Ancillary Category, Dessert Category and the Porky Butts Rack Attack – KCBS One-Meat Rib Ancillary. We’re proud to offer a total prize purse of over $16,000, with cash awards, prizes and recognition for top teams.
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