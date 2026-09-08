As if we didn’t live in a world filled with enough stress and anxiety, some Idahoans can’t wait to be scared out of their minds, literally or otherwise.

KEVIN MILLER Haunted Trail

It’s one of our favorite times of year, when the Gem State is filled with ghouls, goblins, and all other creatures of the night. As we’ve documented here, the Haunted World is back in action, with opening night Friday, September 11th, from 7:30 pm-11 pm.

KEVIN MILLER A Monster Locker Room

Do You Have What It Takes To Be A Monster?

Haunted World folks have told us they're still on the lookout for this year's ghouls. You must have a desire and the ability to entertain folks. Remember that these folks are looking to be scared or something during their tour of the Haunted World. If you believe you have what it takes, click the link here.

KEVIN MILLER Looking to redeem your tickets?

What Is So Special About The Haunted World?

Their website says they're the largest indoor and outdoor haunted place or space in the Gem State. Did you know folks from Hollywood have visited the site to get inspirations for their next horror films. Expect to up to 90 minutes on weekdays and 120 minutes on the weekends.

KEVIN MILLER Pumpkin Undertakers

What To Expect At Haunted World In 2026?

Officials tell us they've added an entire based on the legend of La Llorona appealing to the Hispanic community. Make sure you arrive early to get a good parking spot. The area features loud music, flashing lights and some of your favorite snack foods. The Haunted World begins this weekend and runs through Halloween.

THE HAUNTED WORLD PHOTOS Part one of our journey into the Haunted World. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER