Leave it to the Boise State Broncos to have their own fans on the verge of ‘booing’ during the home opener, only to go on a 35-3 run to close the game.

The game had it all, that’s for sure. At one point the Broncos had just three points and a cool helmet to their name.

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By the end, Boise State put up 578 yards of total offense, and 38 points to Memphis’ 519 yards and 20 points.

Here are some of the positives we learned about the Broncos in Week 2.

Death, Taxes and the Bronco Run Game

After a less-than-ideal performance against Oregon last week, the Bronco ground game got back on track against Memphis.

Forty-seven rush attempts, 357 yards and three touchdowns – What a statement.

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Junior running back Dylan Riley racked up 206 yards with a long of 71 marking his career high.

“It was a blessing,” Riley said postgame. “The O-line did a phenomenal job, they were moving those big guys up front, and at that point it’s just me trusting my read and just making my cuts.”

Boise State’s run game was highlighted by the first offensive drive of the second half.

A 10-play, 77-yard odyssey. Nine of the 10 were hand-offs to either Riley or sophomore running back Sire Gaines.

The lone pass play was an incompletion in the red zone, so functionally, the offense traveled 77 yards on foot, capped off by an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Gaines.

The Broncos notched the most single-game rushing yards since Week 1 of 2024 when Ashton Jeanty bulldozed Georgia Southern. This week’s 357 yards is Boise State’s second-most single-game rushing yardage of the decade, again, behind the 2024 Georgia Southern game.

Comeback Kids

It’s difficult to come back down multiple scores. It’s even more difficult for a team that is as run-heavy as Boise State is. Against Memphis, the Broncos showed that they’re capable of doing it, and doing it quickly.

After a one-play, 80 yard Memphis touchdown, the Broncos found themselves just outside the red zone with about three minutes left in the half.

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What followed was a 37 yard touchdown to senior receiver Akeem Wright, and after a turnover, Boise State would find the end zone again in just 46 seconds.

“That’s what I'm most proud of about this game is just how, down 17-3 at home and we do not get the ball to start the second half. That’s not how you want to start a football game,” head coach Spencer Danielson said postgame. “I’m proud of how in all three phases, making adjustments and then our players went out and executed. Momentum is created from execution.”

In less than three minutes, Boise State turned a two-score deficit into a one-possession nail-biter. Going into the half, the Broncos trailed 17-20.

That’s quite the improvement from last week when Boise State had the ball in similar situations twice, and failed to get across midfield.

Defense Wins Championships

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Perhaps the biggest single play from this Group of 6 showdown was a turnover right before halftime.

Down seven late in the second quarter, Memphis had the ball and was looking to continue gashing the Bronco secondary as they had throughout the game.

Junior quarterback Marcus Stokes heaved up another long bomb downfield when, guess who, junior defensive back Travis Anderson snatched it out of the air. His interception would lead to a game-tying touchdown.

On top of that, Boise State’s defense showed us again that they are perhaps one of the best tackling teams in the country.

“We take big pride in that, that’s what we worked on all summer,” senior linebacker Logan Brantley said postgame. “Tackling is a big emphasis on what we do, we wanna shoot through those thigh-boards and cut their engines. We take pride in that a lot.”

The Bronco defense also held the nation's leading rusher, sophomore running back Jaylin Carter, to just 95 yards. Last week he gashed Arkansas State for 183 yards on the ground.

Boise State’s offense played a key role in the defense’s success. The Broncos had the ball for 39 minutes and 56 seconds, dominating the time of possession battle.

AP Top 25 Poll After Week 1 See where Boise State landed Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Day 3, Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Finally Takes Flight After Two Days of Weather Delays Day 3, Third Time's the Charm: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Takes Flight Following Scott Spencer's Tribute Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo