Erik Kirk visited Idaho today. No, she wasn’t in Boise, Meridian, or Idaho Falls. Erika Kirk was the guest of Nampa Christian Schools in Nampa. According to multiple social media reports, she and a few others spoke with students at the school’s Flamingo Campus.

A Look At Erika Kirk A look at this courageous young lady Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Why Was Erika Kirk in Nampa?

Mrs. Kirk spoke as part of the Club for America event on September 17th to over 500 students. The event was not made public and is causing a reaction. Some folks are angry saying that the event was mandatory, and students shouldn't be forced to attend the assembly.

Others in the faith-based community, are very happy Mrs. Kirk took the time to help today's young people.

A look inside Nampa Christian Schools

The school has always been welcoming to those who want a faith-based education for their kids. Many Idahoans are alumni of Nampa Christian. Here's a look inside the campus.

Nampa Christian Schools Broadcast 4/27/2023 Broadcast at Nampa Christian Schools Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.

What is the mission of Nampa Christian Schools?

From their website:

"Raising kids who love Jesus each other isn't easy! Let us help set the foundation that enables them to flourish."

Charlie Kirk did visit Idaho several times, here's a look at his first visit.

Check Out Charlie Kirk in Action! Here's what to expect from his trip to Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Candace Owens Attacks Erika Over Idaho Visit

According to this publication, Candace said this event was secretive and forced. On another X post she shares a screen shot of a text from someone claiming to be a parent of a Nampa Christian School student.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Her reaction has caused a reaction on X as folks speculate on the benefits of the event. The program at Nampa Christian was Club America which is a high school version of Turning Point USA.