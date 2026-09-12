Sometimes throwing a party seems like a good idea at the time, but circumstances can make many question what is happening as it happens.

Boise State's Party Was Almost A Nightmare

For the sellout crowd at Albertsons Stadium who expected a celebration of the Blue Turf, their party turned into a nightmare and then a massive celebration.

Boise State dominated the Memphis Tigers but trailed 17-3 before the offense woke up and the defense shut down the big-play Tiger offense.

Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images

The Broncos would rally, scoring several times to end the game dominating their opponents from the American Conference 38-20. The team relied on a promised running game that failed to appear last year or during last week’s game against Oregon.

What Led The Boise State Comeback?

Boise State’s offensive line led the way, allowing Dylan Riley to average almost 11 yards a carry for a total of 206 yards. Sire Gaines ran for 93 yards. In the end, the Tigers couldn’t stop the massive running game in the second half.

Maddux Madsen: three for 221 yards and one interception. Following a formula that vaulted the team to the College Football Playoff two years ago, when Mr. Madsen doesn’t commit turnovers, the team wins and usually wins big.

What's Next for Boise State Football?

The Broncos now move to 1-1 and will entertain South Dakota next week before traveling to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to play Western Michigan in the battle of the Broncos. Both teams lost close games to Big 10 opponents in week one.

Today’s game was special for a few reasons. The University honored 40 years of the iconic blue turf, and USA Network televised its first game in Boise. The network is the new home of the revised Pac-12. Their focus and production were first-rate.

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2026 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise State Home Games These games are on sale now. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola