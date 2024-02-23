“Soul Food” in the Boise Area: 5 of the Greatest BBQ Restaurants

Have you been craving delicious southern food? Boise has a rich BBQ scene, and we're sure most locals haven't even scratched the surface, yet.

Today, we bring you a curated list of 5 of the greatest BBQ spots in the Boise area that promise to satisfy your soul food cravings.

While Idaho might not be synonymous with southern states like Alabama or Texas, our city takes pride in delivering top-notch smoked meats and distinctive sauces. From fall-off-the-bone ribs to tender pulled pork and flavorful brisket, these restaurants have perfected the art of southern cooking.

How did we choose these 5 restaurants?

The choices stem from local recommendations and reviews, ensuring an endorsement from the community itself. Whether you're a seasoned Idahoan or a recent transplant, these spots offer food and experiences worth savoring.

Here are 5 of the Greatest Restaurants for Southern Food in the Boise Area — we hope this list helps you and your friends and family decide a time to explore some delicious low-country southern food in the area. These are some of the highest-recommended places from Boise locals and we know you won't be disappointed.

5 Greatest Restaurants for Southern Food in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

