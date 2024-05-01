Stella’s Ice Cream in Caldwell and WVHS Team Up for Idaho Gives!

Today, the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) invites the community to join them for an ice cream social at Stella's Ice Cream in Caldwell from 4-6pm.

As part of their participation in Idaho Gives, WVHS has organized a social at Stella's where every scoop of the specially crafted "Tin Woof Sundae" purchased will contribute $.50 towards WVHS's fundraising efforts throughout the entire month of May. Additionally, furry friends are welcome to enjoy "pupscicles," with 10% of sales supporting WVHS's vital programs dedicated to the well-being of animals in their care.

This Ice Cream Social is more than just a chance to satisfy your sweet tooth; it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of animals in need. WVHS's overarching goal during Idaho Gives is to surpass their fundraising target of $25,000. Each scoop purchased goes towards this goal of helping Treasure Valley animals!

More Events with Idaho Gives and the West Valley Humane Society

WVHS | Idaho Gives WVHS | Idaho Gives loading...

Today and tomorrow are the last days to support WVHS in the events they've organized to engage with the community, celebrate, and raise funds for their mission. Don't miss out on the chance to join these events! Join WVHS today at Stella's Ice Cream Social and treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream.

Supporters who are unable to attend the events this week can still contribute by visiting WVHS's Idaho Gives page here.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

