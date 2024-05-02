Shocking Move That Will Eliminate Idaho GOP Dominance

Idahoans' votes could be significantly altered if a particular interest group, whose efforts have been widely reported by the Idaho Capital Sun, succeeds in getting its petition on the ballot.

This group, advocating for open primaries, has managed to gather an impressive number of signatures for their cause, a testament to the active participation of Idahoans in shaping their political landscape. The group proudly announces that it has 94,795 signatures from its statewide effort, a number that cannot be ignored.

Do they need that many signatures? No, not according to the breakdown from the Idaho Capital Sun. 'In order to qualify for the November election, supporters need to surpass the state's requirement to gather signatures from at least 6% of voters in 18 different legislative districts and gather signatures from at least 6% of registered voters statewide, or about 63,000 voters in total.'

The group that is responsible for the famous Reclaim Idaho has been at the forefront of these efforts, spearheading the movement for open primaries. Notably, they have been joined by several prominent Republicans, individuals who have held state office and whose involvement underscores the significance of this movement and its potential impact on Idaho's political landscape.

The Republican proponents of Open Primaries say that the state GOP has gotten too vicious and has strayed from traditional Idaho politics. They continue to advocate that successful candidates have to be extremists to win.

On the other hand, the grassroots folks rightfully point out that the establishment outspends them and lies about their record. We see representative and percent commitment races in the state senate.

If the group is successful, Idahoans will decide whether to blow up the current system, which uses the current system involving nominees from political parties. The new system would have the top four candidates appear on the November ballot. In other words, this move will eliminate the dominance of the Republican Party.

If this gets on the ballot, expect a lot of money to lobby to redefine how Idaho elects its political candidates. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

