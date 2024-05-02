Boise Area’s Secret Fun Free Summer Activities Revealed!

As the winter equipment gets stored away, it's time to embark on an adventure with the diverse outdoor options that Idaho offers. Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a family looking for a leisurely walk or swim, Idaho has it all.

And the best part? Most of these outdoor activities are free, unless you're planning a visit to one of the state's scenic and affordable camping sites.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

For those with limited travel time, the Treasure Valley Cities offer a convenient solution. Each city has its own version of the Greenbelt, an easily accessible outdoor space for all. Even if your city doesn't have one, you're just a short distance away from finding a parking lot adjacent to a Greenbelt.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO loading...

The Greenbelt is a place where you can enjoy incredible scenery, have a conversation, see the ducks, get in a good walk, run, bike ride, or another type of workout.

The Boise Greenbelt features a bridge where some folks jump off to go for a swim. Others love to float the Boise River, spending the day relaxing and appreciating nature.

Wouldn't you like to be there with the Ducks? Photos Courtesy of HallHall Real Estate loading...

Spring and summer in Idaho are special because whether you're young at heart or young, the Greenbelt is a reassuringly affordable alternative to spending money on expensive indoor activities. In other words, the Greenbelt is a return on your local taxes. Thankfully, Bidenomics or inflation won't impact your time on these extensive trails.

Another Great View from the Greenbelt KEVIN MILLER loading...

Other local cities are close to mountain trails with challenging hikes and playgrounds for the kids. If you haven't tried the free fun activities in Idaho, there's no time like the present.

Boise's Fun Loving Greenbelt Community Revealed! An inside look at folks enjoy the Boise Greenbelt. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The Boise Greenbelt Is Home to These 10 Wild Animals, Be Prepared If you're on the Boise Greenbelt, especially along the river, don't be alarmed if you run into any number of these wildlife. Gallery Credit: Stephanie Gull