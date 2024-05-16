Warning! The Notorious Boise Area Geese Are Back!

Summertime in the Treasure Valley is a time of soaring temperatures, the Boise River being unsafe for floating and swimming, and more Idahoans enjoying outdoor activities. However, there's a dark side to this idyllic scene.

The presence of aggressive flying creatures can turn a pleasant day outdoors into a potentially dangerous encounter.

Yet, there's a sound that sends a shiver down the spine of every Idahoan. It's a sound that triggers discomfort, anxiety, and stress upon hearing. These creatures, the source of the sound, are not associated with anything positive. They're known for their unpredictable aggression, hissing at those they dislike and threatening to chase away or attack anyone who crosses their path.

So, who are these geese that instill fear in the Treasure Valley? Are they native to America, or are they foreign invaders? The geese that populate our parks, parking lots, yards, and other Idaho surfaces are not from here. They're from Canada, hence their name-Canadian Geese.

Totally Boise details the two types of Canadian Geese that are reliably irritating. Warning! If you're new to our area, these geese may appear to be nice and cuddy, but they're not. They have been known to attack and hiss at anyone they do not like. It's crucial to stay away from these creatures, as they're fiercely protective of their turf.

If you want to know more about geese and we're not kidding, you can never know too much about these flying distinctive creatures. Take a look at eight cool things you should know about our crazy, wacky, zany, geese here.

Boise's Notorious Geese

