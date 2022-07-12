Idaho Fish and Game Seeking Information on Decapitated Geese
These creatures make us mad. They're annoying, leave their poop everywhere, and can stop traffic on busy roads; sometimes, these aggravating birds even attack us. They're known as Canadian Geese, visit us yearly and leave many of us angry at their actions. Despite our impulses, thankfully for the geese, most of us have never acted on those impulses.
Boise's Notorious Geese
Sadly, someone decided to run over several adult geese and their nonflying goslings. The crime took place in Bloomington in Bear Lake County. In addition to the geese run over in three separate locations, Idaho Fish and Game reported that some of their heads were removed and taken from the scene.
This crime against the geese is unthinkable. Why would anyone target the geese and their goslings in three separate areas? Idaho Fish and Game are seeking your help finding those responsible for these crimes against wildlife.
If anyone has information that might be helpful with this investigation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White in Montpelier at 208-204-3921 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are available to those with information that leads to an arrest.
Water Fowl Birds on the Boise River
15 Hilarious Yelp Reviews of Boise Beaches, Parks and Trails