Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?

A community in Boise is open to anyone who'd like to get some exercise, explore nature, walk the dogs, or just relax on a hot summer day. It is one of the top attractions in the state of Idaho and is the Boise Greenbelt. Yes, the Greenbelt has its challenges with the addition of motorized vehicles, bicyclists who believe they are trying out for the Tour De France, and runners who don't believe in sharing lanes with walkers. However, the Greenbelt is home to some of the most eclectic, unique Idahoans you'll find in Boise.

Boise's Fun Loving Greenbelt Community Revealed! An inside look at folks enjoy the Boise Greenbelt.

The Boise Greenbelt Is Home to These 10 Wild Animals, Be Prepared If you're on the Boise Greenbelt, especially along the river, don't be alarmed if you run into any number of these wildlife.