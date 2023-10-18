Caldwell Follows Boise, Will Now Charge For Parking

Boise has a unique reputation in Idaho and across the country. Many folks outside the Gem State view Boise as Idaho. In other words, Idaho's capital city, with its shops, restaurants, and government offices, is the first thing that comes to mind when one mentions living in Idaho.

Boise is Idaho's largest city and has a vibrant downtown. In the old days, people would travel to Boise to shop at stores, not in their cities. Boise has charged folks for parking for several years. You must pay for parking in the city of trees.

5 Not So Secret Reasons Not To Move To Caldwell It's adding up to a bad move for you. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

As more and more residents became frustrated with paying for parking, cities like Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell have built their own retail and dining centers. Those Idaho cities understand the more they keep folks in their towns, the more tax revenue those cities will be able to keep to themselves.

No one in Idaho likes to pay for parking. One of the great benefits of shopping or going out to eat outside Boise is the free parking. Now, one Idaho city has decided to follow the lead of Boise and charge for parking. As usual, the city officials tell us this is good for consumers and the downtown businesses. Let's be clear: paying for parking is never a good thing for consumers or business owners. Paid parking is good for the bureaucrats who soak up the revenue for their political projects.

Caldwell Idaho's Growing Pains Caldwell Idaho is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. A look at the attractions that draw thousands to Caldwell. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

Why Is Caldwell Charging for Parking?

Caldwell city officials tell CH6 the city needs the money to maintain roads. Do you find it odd that Caldwell's roads were well maintained for so many years without paid parking?

"Primary is making sure that cars are properly circulating throughout our downtown core. We notice that there was quite a bit of stagnation downtown, as it relates to cars parking in stalls for an extended period," said Steven Jenkins, the Economic Development director for the City of Caldwell.

Caldwell believes sticking it to Idahoans will help traffic congestion? Caldwell will begin charging you a dollar per hour to park downtown. Do you agree with this move?

Caldwell Idaho's Growing Pains Caldwell Idaho is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. A look at the attractions that draw thousands to Caldwell. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio