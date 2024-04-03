Discover the Number One Highest Rated FREE Thing to Do in Idaho!

Looking for an adventure that won't cost a dime? Thankfully, there's no need to ever feel bored in Idaho, as there are so many amazing things to do here, and with the warmer weather ahead, most Idahoans are gearing up to spend more time outside!

But what is the number one FREE thing to do in Idaho?

There are articles from Stacker and Tripadvisor that highlight the greatest free things to do in Idaho, and Boise is home to the number one FREE activity in our state — any guesses?

@frankoco on Tripadvisor @frankoco on Tripadvisor loading...

The City of Boise's website says...

"The Boise River Greenbelt is one of Boise's most beloved parks. The 25-mile tree-lined pathway follows the north and south sides of the Boise River through the heart of the city and provides scenic views, wildlife habitat and pedestrian access to many of Boise’s popular riverside parks. The "Ribbon of Jewels" is a series of parks located along the Greenbelt."

Whether you're seeking a leisurely stroll, a bike ride with friends, or simply a moment of peace and quiet by the river, the Boise River Greenbelt has something for everyone.

As you plan your weekend adventures, don't forget to check out our additional recommendations for free and fun activities in the Boise area, including dog-friendly activities and outdoor excursions perfect for quality time with loved ones and more.

