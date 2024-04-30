Every individual state in the United States has its own array of official symbols, from state flags to state birds, etc. But did you know that each state has a state insect?

To take it a step further, did you know Idaho has an official state insect, and do you know what kind of insect it is? Any guesses?

Let's take a look!

What is Idaho's official State Insect?

The Monarch Butterfly

While many people, including Native Idahoans, might not be aware of this fluttering ambassador, the Monarch Butterfly represents more than just a pretty creature in Idaho. There are 6 other states including Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia, who also embrace this insect as a symbol of natural beauty and ecological significance.

Here are 3 cool facts about the Monarch Butterfly...

(1) These butterflies travel thousands of miles across a lot of states and even to Mexico, but they always make their way back to Idaho for Spring.

(2) Idaho's diverse landscape (i.e. meadows, forests, milkweed plants) provides a vital habitat for these butterflies — and milkweed is what Monarch caterpillars eat before they eventually become butterflies!

(3) Idaho has taken steps to conserve and protect these iconic insects — creating butterfly-friendly habitats, planting more milkweed, and promoting public awareness to ensure the preservation of these special Monarch butterflies.

