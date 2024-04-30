Did You Know Idaho Has an Official State Insect?
Every individual state in the United States has its own array of official symbols, from state flags to state birds, etc. But did you know that each state has a state insect?
To take it a step further, did you know Idaho has an official state insect, and do you know what kind of insect it is? Any guesses?
Let's take a look!
What is Idaho's official State Insect?
The Monarch Butterfly
While many people, including Native Idahoans, might not be aware of this fluttering ambassador, the Monarch Butterfly represents more than just a pretty creature in Idaho. There are 6 other states including Alabama, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia, who also embrace this insect as a symbol of natural beauty and ecological significance.
Here are 3 cool facts about the Monarch Butterfly...
(1) These butterflies travel thousands of miles across a lot of states and even to Mexico, but they always make their way back to Idaho for Spring.
(2) Idaho's diverse landscape (i.e. meadows, forests, milkweed plants) provides a vital habitat for these butterflies — and milkweed is what Monarch caterpillars eat before they eventually become butterflies!
(3) Idaho has taken steps to conserve and protect these iconic insects — creating butterfly-friendly habitats, planting more milkweed, and promoting public awareness to ensure the preservation of these special Monarch butterflies.
Keep scrolling for some not so pleasant insects in Idaho and more!
8 Spring Pests Who Are More Than Ready to Invade Idaho Homes
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane
Some Native Idaho Bugs are Terrifying
Gallery Credit: Idaho Fish and Game
30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart