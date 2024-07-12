Idaho’s Summer Camp for Billionaires Hypocrisy

Summer vacation is almost over for the world's wealthiest people in Sun Valley, Idaho. The yearly Allen & Company get-together will wrap up on Saturday. This year's event could be the most popular one in recent memory, as some have speculated that Boise's airport has been used to handle the overflow of jets to the much smaller Hailey Airport.

Allen & Co Brings Together Media And Tech Titans In Sun Valley Getty Images/ Kevork Djansezian loading...

Rupert Murdoch and Oprah, along with the usual suspects, have enjoyed Idaho's beauty this week. However, one has to wonder if Joe Biden's fate was decided in Sun Valley. The president's most prominent donors have cut him off because they say he's too old. If nothing else, I'm sure they were all watching his recent news conference.

You Tube/ KTVB You Tube/ KTVB loading...

Congressman Fulcher issued his yearly warning to big-money outsiders. This week, he told us these folks are welcome in Idaho, but they shouldn't try to change our great state. Governor Little was rumored to be one of the folks who took the drive up to the Wood River Valley. If the governor did attend the event, we're sure he was working to add more businesses to Idaho.

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch loading...

Local insiders tell us that millionaires and billionaires are like most Americans on vacation. Does Jeff Bezos really mountain bike with Mark Zuckerberg? Does Oprah fly fish or whitewater rafting?

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch loading...

Year after year, Sun Valley has been the stage for major deals and the rise and fall of empires. Yet, it's all shrouded in secrecy, adding to the intrigue. We've often urged the world's wealthiest to visit the Treasure Valley and experience the true essence of Idaho.

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch loading...

Ironically, most of the attendees are big fans of climate change and the restriction of fossil fuel use. It's too bad for us; they don't have a problem emitting excessive carbon emissions when visiting Idaho.

We'll all be watching to see what earth-changing event took place in Sun Valley this year.

Check Out The Word's Rich and Famous Visiting Idaho Who will be in Sun Valley This Week? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller