Paris may have the Louvre. Saudi Arabia has the world's largest supply of oil. However, the world's richest city is only two hours from Boise. The city or small town is so reclusive that it only holds the title of the world's most prosperous town for one week.

You may ask yourself how any city or town can go from obscurity to attracting the world's elite in one week and then disappear for another fifty-one weeks of the year. Does this location, only two hours from Boise, have the world's largest supply of potatoes, lithium, natural gas, sugar beets, or natural gas?

This Idaho location has world-class skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and other outdoor activities. It isn't the home to any known natural resources that would allow any commodity to be sold on the world's markets.

Sun Valley Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) loading...

This ideal Idaho city has incredible beauty, history, and remoteness. It is where America's Greatest Writer, Ernest Hemingway, killed himself. For over thirteen years, the world's most propitious famous, and well-known citizens have traveled two hours from Boise to live and play in Idaho.

Going on this week is the Allen & Company is hosting the annual 'summer camp for billionaires attracting anyone who is anyone in the world of money, media, tech, politics, sports, and anything else that matters.

12 Billionaires and Mega Celebrities Coming to Sun Valley in 2025 Variety got their hands on a copy of the guest list to this year's Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley. These are some of the most recognizable names coming to Idaho's "Summer Camp for Billionaires" in 2025. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

In other words, the most concentrated accumulation of wealth is now only two hours from Boise. The attendees are so wealthy, their combined wealth exceeds the gross domestic product of most countries.

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch loading...

Will any of these bigwigs fly into Boise? The answer is no to that one little buddy, as these folks will fly their expensive and luxurious planes to Hailey Airport.

If you're driving up to Hailey or Ketchum, it's worth the two-hour trip to see the planes of Buffett, Gates, Zuckerberg, and others.

Fortune describes how much air traffic is in the area.

Nearby Friedman Memorial Airport has already begun experiencing delays from the traffic ahead of the event, which is set to kick off in full on Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the airport was experiencing inbound flight delays averaging about 1 hour and 55 minutes, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware. Though, flights heading out from the airport do not appear to be impacted.

A look at last year's VIP Big Money Gem State visitors.

Check Out The Word's Rich and Famous Visiting Idaho Who will be in Sun Valley This Week? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho While a few have childhood ties to Idaho many of the following celebrities fell in love with the gem state a little later in life.. Gallery Credit: Nikki West