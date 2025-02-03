Idaho Ski Industry Could Be Ending with A Court Ruling

How does one describe our great state of Idaho? When one thinks of the Gem State, several stereotypes come to mind. The state is known for being the potato capital of the world and, without a doubt, a well-earned reputation. ￼

Boise State Football's Blue Turf is another image that strangers equate to our great state. Let's not forget farming, camping, fishing, golfing, and other outdoor activities that draw people to the Gem State. However, there is one sport or activity in which Idaho is one of the recognized worldwide leaders.

The activity happens only in the Winter. Can you guess what it is? If you thought skiing, you would be correct. Year after year, Sun Valley and other ski resorts are rated the best in the country and the world. The state enjoys millions of dollars of revenue from visitors and Idahoans spending hours and days skiing and snowboarding.

However, a recent Supreme Court ruling could derail the lucrative state's ski market. The Idaho Capital Sun reports the Idaho Supreme Court will reconsider how liable ski resorts are when accidents happen.

"The skier, Stewart Milus, a doctor from Boise, died from his injuries. His widow sued Sun Valley Resort. While a lower court granted summary judgment in favor of the ski resort based on Idaho's 1979 Ski Area Liability Act, the Idaho Supreme Court in December 2023 reversed the lower court and said a jury should weigh whether the ski resort was at least partially to blame, regardless of the skier's actions."

The paper reports that if a jury decides liability, it could lead to a massive increase in insurance premiums that could bankrupt family-owned ski resorts.

Idaho businesses, big and small, benefit from a lack of oversight. The governor proudly calls Idaho 'the most unregulated state in the union.' Look for more movement on this story when the court hears from both sides. We'll continue to update you on this important story as it develops.

