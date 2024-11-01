Boom! Two Idaho Ski Resorts Best in USA

It's November in Idaho, and the snow is falling. It won't be long before Idahoans hit the sky slopes. The Gem State is blessed to have world-renowned ski areas that attract thousands of people and millions of dollars.

There isn't a place in our state where folks can't access slopes that are the envy of the nation. National and world championships are routinely held at Idaho ski resorts.

The state has produced Olympic and world champions; in other words, people love to ski in Idaho. Now, two of the state's ski retreats have received national recognition as part of the best ski slopes in the country.

Sun Valley Resort and Tamarack Resort earned 2024 Readers' Choice Awards from travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler. Its U.S. readers ranked the destinations among the top 30 U.S. ski resorts, earning no. 8 and no. 26, respectively, in the magazine's 37th annual survey.

Both resorts received the recognition well locally.

Tamarack President Scott Turlington shared his thoughts in a written statement.

"It is a tremendous honor for Tamarack Resort to be recognized as one of America's best ski resorts by Condé Nast Traveler and its readers," Turlington said. "What sets Tamarack apart is its balance of natural beauty, thrilling adventure, and welcoming community. While we boast views and outdoor pursuits across our mountain, meadow and lake, Tamarack is more than a destination -- it's the place where memories are made with family and friends. We're proud to share this recognition with our team, the families who call Tamarack home, and our valued guests."

Sun Valley's General Manager Pete Sonntag reflected on the honor in a written statement.

"As North America's legacy destination ski resort, we have a rich history to build upon, and it's reaffirming to know that our team's commitment to the best possible guest experience continues to resonate," Sun Valley Resort GM Pete Sonntag said. "With new developments slated for this year, and as host of the Stifel Sun Valley World Cup Finals, Sun Valley is excited for what's sure to be an exceptional season, and we thank the readers and curators of Condé Nast Traveler for this coveted award."

You can see the entire list here.

